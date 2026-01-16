HGTV Star Leslie Davis Reveals Divorce Timeline After Engagement Bombshell

HGTV star Leslie Davis blindsided fans when she dropped an engagement bombshell this week ... no one knew she'd been divorced for years ... and now she's giving a more detailed timeline.

Leslie announced Wednesday she was engaged to Don Reidy, leading to all sorts of question about her prior marriage to Jacob Davis.

In a blog post Friday, Leslie says she and Jacob split in 2022 and kept the divorce private to protect their family and make it easier to raise their three sons ... Kyler, Cash, and Cole.

Leslie says ... "Okay…Okay… I know what you are all saying… 'I didn't even know you were divorced?' Well, 1,000+ social media comments later, you all have a lot of questions."

She explains ... "I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV. You may know my ex-husband, Jacob, my kids' rockstar of a dad, from previous seasons of Unsellable Houses; however, he has typically chosen to stay out of the public eye."

Court documents, obtained by TMZ, show the divorce was finalized in 2024.

Leslie says ... "Jacob and I will always share love for each other, just now in a new way, we have learned to become the best teammates, to lean on each other, to support each other’s new adventures, and always put our boys first."

She adds ... "With lots of changes, our priority was to always protect our family, which is why I have kept this part of my life private. And seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!"