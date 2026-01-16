‘One Tree Hill’ Tyler Hilton Says He & Megan Park 'Decided To End' Marriage

My Marriage Is Over

Tyler Hilton and Megan Park sounds they're heading for a divorce ... he says they "decided to end" their marriage.

The "One Tree Hill" star announced his separation from the "Secret Life of the American Teenager" star Friday in a social media post.

Tyler says ... "A life update: I've never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I've seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity. Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage."

Unclear when they separated, Tyler offered no timelines here.

He adds ... "We continue to make the kids and coparenting the priority. Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy."

Tyler and Megan met way back in 2007 when they were filming "Charlie Bartlett" ... and in October 2015, they got hitched. They have two kids together ... daughter, Winnie, and son, Benny.