Kristy Scott Posts in Skin-Tight Dress After Filing for Divorce

Kristy Scott is showing what her estranged husband Desmond Scott lost ... breaking her silence after filing for divorce by posting some red-hot snaps in a skin-tight dress.

Check out her post from Wednesday -- the newly single influencer is showing off her fit figure in a crimson midi red dress that hugged every curve like it was custom-molded to her. She posed throughout her home in the sexy number ... hinting that she is still in her marital abode after calling it quits with Desmond.

She also seemingly hinted that she stayed put in her short and sweet caption that read ... "Same address."

As we told you, Kristy submitted divorce docs in Harris County, Texas, last week. She cited alleged infidelity as the reason ... noting there's no reasonable chance of reconciliation.

Desmond spoke out about their shocking split on Saturday by taking to social media with a lengthy note in which he apologized to Kristy, their family and "everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation."

He also shared his side of the story, saying he made “choices” he was “not proud of" after telling Kristy he wanted out of their marriage. At that point, Desmond said he and Kristy had already "faced challenges" and tried hard to fix them, to no avail.

He added ... “Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been.”