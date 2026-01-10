Desmond Scott Breaks Silence After Wife Kristy Files For Divorce

Social media star Desmond Scott is apologizing to his estranged wife Kristy after her divorce filing ... though he's not addressing her infidelity allegations head on.

The influencer posted about the filing Saturday ... kicking off the message on his Instagram story by saying sorry to his estranged wife, his family and anyone else who may have been impacted about the public attention surrounding the situation.

Desmond explains he and Kristy faced challenges last year ... and, late in 2025, he told Kristy he wanted to separate.

During this period, Desmond admits he "made choices that I am not proud of." While he doesn't elaborate further on what he did, he tells fans he took responsibility for his actions, came clean to Kristy and they ultimately decided to divorce.

Desmond finishes off his statement by thanking fans for their support over the years ... and promising he plans to continue posting and hopes fans will keep up with him.

We broke the story ... Kristy filed for divorce at the end of last year -- citing alleged infidelity as the reason for the split.