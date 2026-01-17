Kevin Gates Accuses Estranged Wife, Her Family of Stealing From Him

Why Don't You Tell Everyone About Stealing From Me, Dreka???

Play video content Instagram/@iamkevingates

Kevin Gates is calling out his ex online ... telling the world she actually stole money from him throughout their marriage.

The rapper aired his relationship's dirty laundry on social media Friday ... sharing a clip where he speaks directly to his estranged wife, Dreka Gates, and demands she tell the world that she only filed for divorce after he stopped giving her money.

Gates claims he stopped handing over dough when he found out Dreka and her fam were allegedly "stealing from [him] the whole time."

KG also claims their 2 children have been living with him for the last 2 years ... which is interesting, given Dreka filed for child support back in October.

Gates says Dreka's trying to make him seem like a deadbeat dad and estranged partner ... which he says couldn't be further from the truth since he was giving her money -- even while she was allegedly romantically involved with someone else.

Kevin calls Dreka a "goddess of manipulation and darkness" ... and, he demands that she leave his name out of her mouth.

ICYMI ... Dreka filed for divorce from Kevin in July 2025 -- listing the date of separation as July 10, though Kevin seems to be saying in this clip they split much longer ago than that.

We should note ... Kevin doesn't provide any physical evidence or receipts to back his claims -- it's just his word against hers here.

Dreka asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids, 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza ... and, in October, she asked the court to award her more than $70K in child and spousal support.