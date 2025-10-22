Kevin Gates' Estranged Wife Dreka Files for Child and Spousal Support

Rapper Kevin Gates is getting dissed in court ... his estranged wife, Dreka, is claiming he cut off her and their children financially, so she wants a judge to order him to pay a ton in child and spousal support.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Dreka says in late 2021 Kevin started to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family" when she says he stopped paying for basic family obligations such as property taxes and their children's private school tuition.

Meanwhile, Dreka says he flaunted his wealth by snatching up 18 luxury vehicles and a $4.7 million estate in Calabasas.

Now, according to the docs, their Mississippi farm is in foreclosure after the IRS issued a levy for $7 million in unpaid taxes. She's asking the court to force Kevin to cough up $27,193 per month in child support and $46,274 per month in spousal support.

According to the docs, Kevin has defended himself by taking the "factually baseless position" the two were never legally married.

Dreka also asks to be designated as the children's primary physical custodian, at least temporarily, as she claims 95% of their time has been spent with her since 2023.

The couple reportedly got hitched in October 2015 and have two children together -- Islah, 12, and Khaza, 11. Dreka filed for divorce in July, citing "irreconcilable differences."