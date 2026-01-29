Kristy Scott Drops First Video Addressing Divorce From Desmond

Play video content Instagram/@kristy.sarah

Kristy Scott is still "shaking" from her earth-shattering split from estranged husband Desmond ... and she's picking up the pieces in a new emotional video.

Wearing feathered sleeves while pushing a cart down a grocery store aisle, Kristy admitted she was trembling during her first post-breakup grocery run.

She said, "I’m really nervous making this video, but also, my nervous system is like, shot, and it kind of has been for the past month."

The social media star revealed she's not in the right "headspace" to make a silly video that has been her trademark, instead taking the opportunity to show fans another side.

She said, "I've been so unsure of how to return back to the internet. I just figured I will throw a camera up and tell you guys how I'm feeling."

While she assured fans the drama had mostly died down, that doesn't mean things have been easy. She said one thing she's going to have to figure out is dinner, "because your girl does not know how to cook."

As you know ... Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason for her divorce filing. Desmond later owned up to making "choices" he says he’s "not proud of," but hasn't explicitly admitted to cheating.

Notably, days after Kristy filed for divorce, Desmond was snapped locking lips with Houston model Marissa Springer at a bar. We were told the two first met that night and just had an instant spark.