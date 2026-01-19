Marissa Springer Blasts Haters Lying About Desmond Scott Situation

Play video content

The Houston model caught making out with Desmond Scott amid is divorce is speaking out — and clearing the air on whether she's the woman he cheated with.

Marissa Springer posted a video to Instagram on Sunday to discuss all the hate she's received from online trolls who claim she's the one who broke up Desmond's marriage to his wife, Kristy. In December ... Kristy filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity with Desmond, who later admitted he made "choices" he’s "not proud of."

Play video content TMZ.com

In her video statement, Springer kicked things off by saying, "I am going to say this one time and one time only, I am not the one he cheated with."

She also says she's not transgender, as some have suggested, while defending Desmond in the face of insults about his own sexuality, stating he's clearly not gay.

She went on to talk about how TMZ called her for comment before publishing our story — confirming she told us she met Desmond for the first time at the bar that night.

Marissa said she didn't interrogate Desmond about his relationship status -- as they were drinking and feeling each other's vibes. This is an obvious reference to their on-camera make-out sesh that went viral after we ran the video.

Then Marissa claimed Desmond and Kristy are officially divorced ... however, TMZ learned the judge has not yet signed off on it.