Social Media Stars Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott's Divorce Finalized

Social media stars Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott are officially ex-husband and ex-wife... because their divorce has been finalized, TMZ has learned.

According to court records, the couple submitted the settlement they hashed out, which covers the division of property, custody and support.

TMZ broke the story ... Kristy filed for divorce from Desmond back in January, saying infidelity was the reason they were splitting up.

Desmond then shared his side of the story, saying he told Kristy he wanted to separate after making choices he wasn't "not proud of."

At the time, Desmond said he owned up to what he did ... but didn't elaborate on what exactly went down.

Play video content 1/11/26 Video: Desmond Scott Caught Kissing Mystery Woman Days After Wife Kristy Files for Divorce TMZ.com