Influencer Arrested In Colombia For Arms Trafficking After Alleged Stash of Guns, Drugs Found: Report

An influencer born in NYC was arrested in Colombia after authorities claim they found a cache of weapons and drugs inside her apartment ... and the scene they described is straight out of "Narcos" or "Breaking Bad."

National police officers and a judge had shown up to Wendy Durán's apartment with a warrant to search the place Monday in order to obtain missing rent payments ... the New York Post reported.

Instead ... cops claim they found two 9mm Glocks and a 5.56-caliber Colt rifle with holographic sights and a laser attachment.

In addition to the weapons ... authorities also say they confiscated a money-counting machine, digital scales, $4,844 in cash, and drugs.

Wendy has since been charged with manufacturing, trafficking, and carrying firearms and ammunition ... she's pleaded not guilty.

The Attorney General’s Office said ... "Investigations are ongoing to determine the content creator's potential involvement in other criminal acts, as well as the origin and intended destination of the items discovered."