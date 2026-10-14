Fitness Influencer Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Uber Eats Driver

A fitness influencer in Miami has been arrested after he allegedly shot and pistol-whipped an Uber Eats driver who investigators say made a move on his girl.

Khuslen Saruultuya -- a fitness enthusiast who goes by Khuslen Khan online and boasts close to 18K followers on Instagram -- appeared in court on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County after he was arrested on an attempted felony murder charge and unrelated drug charges.

According to the arrest report reviewed by local Miami TV station WSVN ... an Uber Eats driver delivered food to an apartment complex early Monday morning, and investigators say he met a woman outside the main lobby.

The driver and the woman briefly spoke, cops say ... and the driver left and later returned to the complex hoping to possibly get the woman's phone number.

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Cops allege Saruultuya then approached the driver in a gray Corvette and pulled a gun on him. Officers claim he then ordered the driver to lie on the ground before firing a shot that grazed the alleged victim's butt. He also allegedly smacked the driver in the back of the head with a gun and threatened to kill him.

Officers say the woman then attempted to intervene while Saruultuya allegedly chased the driver around the Corvette while pointing the gun at him.

Eventually, cops claim the driver got away from Saruultuya and drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

After he was arrested, cops say they searched Saruultuya's residence ... and discovered suspected narcotics -- including what they believe is cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and hundreds of prescription pills. Cops also say they seized more than $11K in cash, which they believe is connected to drug sales.

During Saruultuya's court hearing, the judge in the case read the drug possession charges ... reading out "Trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to sell Adderall."

According to previous reports, Saruultuya was arrested on drug trafficking charges back in 2023.