Tupac Murder Mastermind Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Closes His Eyes in Never-Before-Seen Mug Shot

Duane "Keffe D" Davis posed for a never-before-seen mug shot behind bars ... and the image captures what the Tupac Shakur murder mastermind must have also felt like moments after he was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years behind bars for the iconic rapper's death.

The booking photo, shot by the Nevada Department of Corrections, captures Keffe with his eyes closed, holding up a slip of paper emblazoned with his name, Offender ID number and parole date: "6/10/2026."

Play video content 9/29/23 Video: Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D's Arrest Video

According to DOC online records, Keffe's never-before-seen mug shot was snapped while he served 16 to 40 months for battery by a prisoner during his incarceration as he awaited trial for the 1996 Tupac murder in Las Vegas. Police first arrested Keffe in September 2023 and he's been in jail ever since.

Play video content Video: Convicted Tupac Killer Keffe D Sentenced to 40 Years to Life For Rapper's Murder

One thing is for sure -- Keffe does not look happy at all in the mug, which matches up with his reaction during his sentencing hearing in court Tuesday when a judge sent him to prison for the next 4 decades.