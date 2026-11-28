NBA legend Chris Bosh's 36-acre Texas property has caught fire ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at his Prosper home Saturday.

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We've reached out to Chris' team for comment ... so far, no word back.

The news of the fire on the former Miami Heat player's property comes after the Hall-of-Famer had to deny claims by now-convicted Palisades Fire arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht's legal team that a firework set off at Chris' home was to blame for that blaze.

Taking to social media, Chris denied that he or his family were living at the Palisades property at the time.

He said ... "We were at our residence in Austin, Texas. To our knowledge, our Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and was not being rented or used by guests during that time.