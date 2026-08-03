Chris Bosh Shares Update On January Medical Scare, 'Almost Dropped Dead'

Play video content Video: Chris Bosh Opens Up About January Medical Emergency HoopsHype

Chris Bosh is diving deeper into the medical scare he experienced back in January ... revealing he suffered another pulmonary embolism -- and he almost died from it.

The Hall of Famer was asked about his health issues in an interview with Hoops Hype ... and he explained just how serious the matter was.

"I almost dropped dead pretty much and came back to life. I'm not joking," Bosh said ... adding he was hospitalized for a week after he passed out in his bathroom.

Bosh said he learned the hard way that he still needs to take his medicine and care for his body ... even though he wasn't experiencing any symptoms prior to the January scare.

Bosh battled blood clots late in his lengthy career ... and was ultimately forced to retire as a result.

He said it's something he will deal with for the rest of his life .... even though he thought he was "past it."

As we previously reported, Bosh said he was getting ready for a date night when he felt a numbing sensation shoot down his leg.

When he woke up, he was in a pool of his own blood and his wife had called 911.

Play video content Video: Chris Bosh Details Health Scare, Says He Woke Up Covered in His Own Blood X / @chrisbosh

He detailed his perspective in February ... writing, "After coming back from the darkness, there was no euphoric clarity. No life montage flashing before my eyes. No voice in my ear telling me it’ll be ok and what to do next. Just the gratitude for still being alive, and a newfound, sobering awareness of how everything actually is."

"What did change was an immediate outlook on life that was simpler and more honest."