Chris Bosh Says He's Done with Basketball, Pursuing Acting Career

NBA legend Chris Bosh -- an 11-time All-Star -- tells TMZ Sports he's "done" playing pro basketball and is focusing on the next phase of his life ... HOLLYWOOD!!

After the 2-time NBA champ told Bill Simmons he'd no longer be pursuing a basketball career, we asked why he decided to finally hang it up.

"It was just time, man," Bosh told us while leaving Toast in L.A. ... "Time to do other things. Maybe be in some movies or something."

We asked if Bosh was taking acting classes -- "Yeah man, acting. Music. The whole nine, bro."

The 34-year-old already has a pretty solid IMDb page -- with acting credits on shows like "Parks and Recreation," "Wrecked," "The Odd Couple" and "Entourage."

Plus, he's an accomplished musician too -- remember, he jammed out on guitar with Buddy Guy back in 2017.

Of course, Bosh hasn't played an NBA game since the 2015-16 season when he was diagnosed with blood clots.

But, with all these big career plans -- we asked Bosh if there was ANY way he'd reconsider and play ball again.

There's one possible situation ... and it involves Steph Curry.