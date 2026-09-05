Convicted Tupac Shakur Killer Duane Davis Says He Wasn't Even at the Crime Scene

How Many Damn Times Do I Have to Say It?

Convicted Tupac Shakur killer Duane "Keffe D" Davis is maintaining his innocence ahead of his sentencing, saying he didn't do "s—t" and wasn't anywhere near the murder scene.

Davis was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter for an article published Friday after he was recently convicted of the 1996 murder of the iconic rapper during a drive by shooting in Las Vegas. At his trial, prosecutors said Davis did not pull the trigger but passed a gun to the shooter, who then pumped Tupac full of bullets.

Davis told the Hollywood Reporter ... "I’m innocent, man. They got an innocent man sitting in jail." But he vowed to be released from prison, saying he had already filed an appeal with the state court.

Davis said he's confident he'll win his appeal because the state authorities violated a non-prosecution agreement he had with the feds to tell them what happened the night Tupac was killed. Davis also said, "The DOJ gave me a deal ... It came from the top and they said that they was never going to use it in court against me."

During a 2008 interview with the feds, Davis confessed that he orchestrated the Tupac murder by getting hold of the gun and then "hunting" down Tupac and Marion "Suge Knight after the two beat up Davis' cousin earlier in the night. Davis' trial attorney told the jury that his client was just bragging and trying to make money off his book by telling lies.

In addition, Davis told the Hollywood Reporter that he wasn't even at the crime scene that night, adding that he went to a bar near UCLA in Los Angeles after attending the Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The next morning, Davis said, he returned home to have breakfast with his son and daughters.