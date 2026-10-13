'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Foster Son Facing More Trouble After Meth Arrest

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's foster son, Jamar Goff, is facing more legal trouble after his recent drug arrest ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Alabama prosecutors asked to revoke 23-year-old Jamar's bond from a 2025 criminal case, citing domestic violence allegations. The judge signed off on an arrest warrant a few days later.

The move comes after Jamar was recently arrested in September for meth possession after cops say they found him seemingly asleep on a bench at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Officers say he told them he was waiting to buy "ice," which the docs note is a nickname for meth.

Cops say Jamar ran from the officer but was later tracked down … and the officer says he found over 1.8 grams of meth on Jamar, who is still in custody and has yet to bond out.

As TMZ first reported, Jamar claimed to be homeless in court docs. He checked into rehab a couple of months before his latest arrest.