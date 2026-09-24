'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Son Checked Into Rehab Months Before Drug Arrest

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's foster son checked into rehab for issues with alcohol ... months before his recent arrest on drug charges, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jamar Goff entered a drug and alcohol treatment center in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 5 ... and he told his case manager that he had an alcohol dependency problem and "would like to be detoxed."

Jamar expressed a desire to stay for 30 days to help him with his addiction.

As TMZ first reported, Jamar was arrested earlier this month in Birmingham on charges related to an alleged assault on a police officer and drug possession. Cops said they found 1.8 grams of meth on him.

He was previously arrested in May 2025 for assault after he allegedly bit an officer. He was also cited for another alleged assault on a woman he was said to be dating around the same time.