Diddy's Ex-Staffers Landed Jobs on Usher's Tour With Chris Brown

Diddy's former staffers found a safe place to land amid their former employer's prison stint ... grabbing gigs on Usher's record-breaking tour with Chris Brown.

Diddy's former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, a personal assistant who was mentioned multiple times at his trial, and a photographer who worked with the mogul on a documentary just before his arrest were all hired for various roles on "The R&B Tour" ... Rolling Stone reports.

It's unclear who exactly hired them. Usher has a long-standing relationship with Diddy ... which began when Diddy took him on as a favor to music producer L.A. Reid.

Usher has stayed away from disavowing Diddy in recent years ... instead focusing on all the positive contributions the mogul made to music. The two even performed together in 2016 during Bad Boy's reunion tour.

According to RS ... Diddy's former personal assistant has already been dismissed from his role with Usher. It's also unclear exactly what role Khorram holds.