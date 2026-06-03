Diddy’s Longtime Female Chief Of Staff Kristina Khorram: I Am No Ghislaine Maxwell!!!

Diddy’s longtime assistant, Kristina Khorram, is firing back at the disgraced mogul’s male accuser in court -- claiming the man doesn’t have evidence to back up his claims against her ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, Kristina, who another accuser called a “Ghislaine Maxwell” type, claims the lawsuit brought by Phillip Pines was BS. She says he has presented no proof that she knowingly participated in or benefited from a sex trafficking venture.

She says there is nothing to back up Phillip’s claims, including that Diddy, with her assistance, forced Phillip to have sex with a female guest.

According to Kristina -- the full extent of the claims asserted against her in his lawsuit amounts to him alleging she told him not to speak about an incident ... in which Pines claimed Combs kicked someone. With nothing more linking her to any alleged misdeeds, she thinks the lawsuit needs to be thrown out.

As TMZ first reported, Phillip sued Diddy and his longtime assistant, Kristina Khorram, over alleged sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking.

Phillip said he worked for Diddy from 2019 to 2021, during which he was in charge of setting up hotel rooms for Diddy’s freakoffs. He claimed his duties included setting up red lights and making sure the rooms were stocked with baby oil, towels, and sex devices.

The former employee said he was responsible for cleaning up the mess after the freakoffs ended.

On top of that, Phillip claims Diddy, along with Kristina, once forced him to have sex with women while the disgraced mogul watched.