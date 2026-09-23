'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond’s Foster Son Put Her Cell Down After 2025 Assault Arrest

The son of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond faced legal trouble months before his arrest for assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs -- with the famous chef’s son also accused of biting an officer's hand last year ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jamar Goff, who Ree began fostering in 2018, was accused of biting the hand of a detention or correctional officer in May 2025.

At the time, Jamar said he was homeless and had just started working at McDonald's.

It appears he listed a cell phone number connected to Ree as his family contact on the court paperwork. He didn’t list her name but said "foster parent."

As TMZ first reported, Ree and Ladd Drummond's foster son was arrested this month in Alabama on charges related to an alleged assault on a police officer and drug possession.

Jamar was booked into jail on September 15.

The court docs said Jamar was found by an officer sleeping near a fountain without a shirt on at the University of Alabama. Cops say he told the officer he was waiting for someone to sell him "ice," which is a nickname for meth.

The docs say the officer discovered Jamar had a warrant for his arrest and tried to put him in handcuffs ... but he allegedly ran and later allegedly struck an officer with his palm.