Kanye West: I'm Too Busy Touring In Russia To Deal With Discrimination Trial

Kanye West is asking a judge to push back his civil trial a few more months ... claiming his tour schedule and Milo Yiannopolous' recent deportation make an October 12 start date difficult ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper's legal team filed docs last week laying out their reasons for wanting the delay ... claiming there's unfinished prep work because the plaintiff, Benjamin Provo, and the plaintiff's lawyer haven't been cooperative during depositions and document discovery.

Provo is suing Ye for allegedly discriminating against him when he was a security guard at the Donda Academy.

Ye's team says the other side has repeatedly delayed pre-trial issues ... and there's still a whole lot to do before the trial can even start.

Plus, Ye says the date chosen -- October 12 -- was always going to be pretty inconvenient for him ... since he's traveling to Russia to play concerts on October 10 and 11.

St. Petersburg's Gazprom Arena was initially supposed to host the shows, but last month the venue backed out. The concert promoter is looking for a secondary venue, though it doesn't appear that anything has been booked at this time.

In addition, Ye says one of the people most knowledgeable about the allegations in the lawsuit -- Milo Yiannapolous -- is a little tied up at the moment ... noting ICE "very recently and very publicly deported" him.