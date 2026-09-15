Kanye's Black Ex-Employee Seeks Over $23M For Alleged Discrimination Over Dreads

Kanye West's former employee, Benjamin Provo, is laying out his case against the musician as he seeks an 8-figure sum ... claiming he was discriminated against because of his hairstyle.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Benjamin says he believes he's owed up to around $23 million in damages from Kanye and his Donda Academy ... claiming he was fired for refusing to cut off his dreads.

Benjamin, a Black man, claims he faced discrimination while working at Kanye's Donda Academy in 2022 ... and alleges Kanye also removed all books by prominent Black leaders.

As part of the case, Benjamin says he deposed Kanye's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who testified that if you have "really thin skin about racially charged remarks … this really is not the company for you."

He says Milo added, "If you're working at Yeezy between 2023 and 2024, you must accept the provocative way Ye talked about religion."