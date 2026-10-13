Selma Blair Ordered to Stay Away From Nurse She Allegedly Attacked

Selma Blair has been ordered to stay away from a nurse she allegedly attacked in the hospital ... and the restrictions will remain in place for a year.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a judge issued a temporary order of protection for Ashley DeLeo, barring Selma from coming within 100 yards of her.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

The order, which remains in effect until October 11, 2027, also bars Selma from contacting DeLeo in any way ... including by phone, text, email or other electronic communication.

As TMZ previously reported ... Selma was arrested Sunday night following an alleged mid-air altercation with crew members on her Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York. Selma was arrested when the plane landed and then taken to a hospital, where she allegedly kicked DeLeo in the chest while the nurse was treating her.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arraigned on 2 Felony Assault Charges, Bail Set at $20K CNN

Selma was arraigned Monday night and pleaded not guilty to two felony assault charges ... one involving the nurse and another involving a Port Authority police officer.