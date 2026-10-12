Selma Blair Arraigned on 2 Felony Assault Charges, Bail Set at $20K

Selma Blair has been arraigned in connection with her airport arrest and charged with assault, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs that say Blair's being charged with 2 counts of second-degree assault for allegedly attacking a police officer and a nurse during the incident.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Heard Screaming Amid Delta Plane Incident TMZ.com

She was arraigned before a judge Monday, who set her bail at $20K cash, $60K bond or $60K partially secured bond.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

According to the docs, police say they were restraining Blair in a stretcher at JFK International Airport when she freed her leg, kicking an officer repeatedly in the face, neck and chest.

The officer says that her jaw swelled up and she suffered "substantial pain" to her face, neck and chest.

The court docs also say that a nurse treating Blair at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center early Monday morning claims the actress kicked her in the chest while she was being transported for further treatment.