Selma Blair Talked About Being Sad Hours Before Her Airport Arrest

Selma Blair said she was "sad" and "not great" hours before she allegedly physically assaulted two flight attendants on an airplane.

The actress made the emotional comments Sunday -- hours before her alleged meltdown on a Delta flight traveling from L.A. to New York.

In a social media comment, Selma posted ... "I'm sad. I'm grateful. I hope. I am not great."

The remarks came before the "Cruel Intentions" star experienced what her rep called a "medical emergency" on a flight ... with authorities saying she was a "physically abusive passenger."

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

We broke the story ... Selma allegedly assaulted two flight attendants ... they reported injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.

After the plane landed at JFK Airport, Selma was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Play video content Video: Selma Plane Heard Screaming Amid Delta Plane Incident TMZ.com

A rep for Selma told TMZ she experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

Her rep said she received immediate medical attention after landing and was in stable condition.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Gives Update on Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle TMZ.com

The incident is especially notable given Selma's history of speaking openly about her health struggles. The actress revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and she's been candid about her journey since then.