Selma Blair Arrested, Attacks Flight Crew After Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Air

Update

11:05 AM PT -- We have more details ... One of the flight attendants sustained a laceration and the other a bite. We're told Blair was put in restraints on the plane and arrested upon landing. Law enforcement also tells TMZ when Blair was in the ambulance en route to the hospital, she repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head.

When the ambulance reached the hospital, we're told Blair allegedly assaulted a nurse, who has pressed charges.

The State has charged Blair with 2 counts of assault -- one on a police officer and another on a nurse.

Selma Blair allegedly caused chaos aboard a Delta Airlines flight ... punching one flight attendant and biting another after trying to open the plane's door in the middle of the flight.

We're told the actress attempted to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air Sunday on its way to John F. Kennedy International Airport, leading to a confrontation with crew members.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

In dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, officials requested medical personnel at the gate after reports of minor injuries, including a bloody nose and bite marks.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tells TMZ 2 flight attendants reported injuries and one was taken to the hospital.

Blair was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation, where she remains as of this post. The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

The dispatch audio notes the disruptive passenger apparently bashed her head against a bulkhead ... with law enforcement waiting when the plane landed.

A rep for Selma tells TMZ ... "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

It's unclear what caused the medical emergency or whether Selma could face any criminal charges.

This isn't Blair's first run in on a flight. In 2016, she was removed by stretcher after an outburst on a flight.

Selma's most recent public appearance came earlier this month at an Anti-Defamation League event in New York City.

She looked to be in good spirits on Oct. 1 at "State of the Arts: An Evening at The Jewish Museum."

Selma is best known for her roles in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," "The Sweetest Thing" and the "Hellboy" films.