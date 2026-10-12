Selma Blair's Lawyer Blames Missed Medication For Flight Outburst

Lawyer Says Missed Meds, Head Injury Are To Blame

Selma Blair’s lawyer is offering a new explanation for the actress’s alleged violent meltdown aboard a Delta flight … claiming several missed doses of medication, and a head injury, are to blame.

During Blair’s arraignment in criminal court Monday, her attorneys argued the alleged attacks and subsequent arrest were due to "severe confusion" caused by the missed meds and a fall where she hit her head ... according to Page Six..

Her lawyers told the judge Blair, who was seen leaving court, had missed multiple doses of a powerful medication used to manage serious neurological symptoms ... seemingly pointing to her battle with multiple sclerosis.

As we first reported, Blair was arrested Sunday night after allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

Things allegedly escalated after the plane landed at JFK Airport … with Blair accused of repeatedly kicking a Port Authority police officer in the head while being transported to a hospital and later allegedly attacking a nurse.

Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. A judge set bail at $20K cash or a $60K bond, and the actress was released Monday night.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Heard Screaming Amid Delta Plane Incident TMZ.com

The judge also issued an order of protection for the nurse Blair allegedly assaulted.

The FBI is investigating the alleged incident aboard the plane.