Nick Reiner Received $350K From Trust Fund For Lawyer Alan Jackson After Parents' Deaths

Nick Reiner already received nearly $350K from his trust fund to pay famed attorney Alan Jackson ... so claims the former administration of his trust, whom Nick is fighting in court, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Paul Kanin, who previously controlled the trust, claimed Nick’s moaning about not getting the money he needs is nonsense ... especially since he previously approved $348K in payments for Nick’s benefit.

The money was for work done over a roughly two-week period in December 2025 … before Alan dropped out of the case. Nick has been trying to rehire Alan but needs his trust funds to pay him.

Kanin said Nick's attempts to cast his refusal to make additional payments as evidence of “neglect and failure to administer" is nonsense and "glosses over the substantial payment" already made.

As TMZ first reported, Nick dragged Kanin and the current administrator to court, claiming they were improperly withholding his money.