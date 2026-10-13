TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Selma Blair's Medication Defense

Selma Blair's lawyer is blaming missed medication for the actress' wild airport arrest ... after she allegedly attacked two flight crew members, a police officer, and a nurse and later ended up facing assault charges.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

The "Breaking Bad" family is mourning RJ Mitte after his tragic death ... with onscreen dad Bryan Cranston sharing an emotional tribute to his late costar.

Meanwhile, the alleged Cornell gang rape case takes another turn ... with a new account claiming Jane Doe didn't appear distressed at the fraternity party where she says she was sexually assaulted.