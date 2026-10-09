TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Frontier Airlines Altercation on Video

A Frontier Airlines flight turned into a wrestling match when a mechanical issue prevented tired passengers from getting off the plane ... and a male flight attendant got into a violent exchange with a woman on video.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Text chains between the Cornell Jane Doe and two of the Chi Phi fraternity brothers she would later accuse of sexual assault show her texting them about a "gang bang" that was "our body our choice," trying to find the source of campus rumors and looking back on an "insane/jaw dropping" moment -- snorting ketamine off his penis.

We also bring you the latest on death row inmate Christa Pike after her botched execution in Tennessee ... and it sounds like she's suffering "profound psychological trauma."