Frontier Airlines Flight Attendant Gets Into Physical Altercation With Passenger on Video

Play video content Video: Frontier Airlines Crew Member Gets Into Heated Scuffle With Passenger TikTok/@tavi.dinero

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant got physical with a passenger after the plane landed in Georgia ... and it's all on video.

Footage shows a bunch of passengers crowded around the exit door, and a male flight attendant has a woman in a bear hug. They wrestle for a few seconds before the flight attendant shoves the woman away.

It's a tense situation, with the woman screaming at the flight crew to open the door and let her off the plane ... the video is captioned, "Frontier Airlines Locked Us On The Plane w NO AIR FOR A HOUR."

A rep for Frontier Airlines tells TMZ ... "On October 6, after flight 2052 from New Orleans to Atlanta arrived at the gate at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and passengers were beginning to exit the aircraft, a mechanical issue caused the jet bridge to become misaligned with the cabin door, thus precluding a full deplaning until maintenance personnel could address the issue."

We're told flight crew made cabin announcements to keep folks "apprised of what was happening," and deplaning continued after the jet bridge was repaired and reconnected ... a process the airline says took 27 minutes.