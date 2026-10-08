Cornell Alleged Sexual Assault, Jane Doe Says 'Gangbang ... Our Body Our Choice'

Jane Doe was in serious text mode 2 days after the alleged sexual assault, almost consoling one of the men she would later accuse of rape, saying there was nothing to be ashamed of.

TMZ obtained a text chain between Jonathan Newell and Jane Doe. On the evening of October 21, 2024, Jonathan apologizes to Jane and says, "You're an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We've been shutting down any stories we've heard but again I'm so so sorry."

Jane responds, "aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too. I think we were all way to f***ing drunk and high."

She goes on ... "i really liked being w u and matt. so anything anyone has to say about the gamgbang is out of their jurisdiction."

After referencing the "gamgbang" ... she says "i don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf."

Then there's a reference to not just a three-way between Jonathan and Matthew Ingalls, but a 4th person ... "also yes while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out of it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave. at the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn't need to get up in that."