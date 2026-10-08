Cornell Jane Doe Swatted By Someone Who Called 911 to Report Fake Shooting

Play video content Video: Attorney Thomas Giuffra Details Swatting Incident Involving Jane Doe CNN

The woman at the center of the "Cornell 7" gang rape case was the victim of a "swatting" incident this week, prompting heavily armed police to respond to her home and causing concern for her and her family ... according to her lawyer.

Her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins Wednesday night that his client -- known as Jane Doe -- was still reeling from Tuesday night's swatting incident that brought law enforcement officers to her doorstep with their guns drawn.

Giuffra said Doe's family filed a police report detailing what happened ... according to the report, a person called 911 claiming a man had shot his mother to death before turning the gun on his sister ... they gave cops her address, but the info was totally bogus.

The report says an unwitting police officer rushed to her home, where he spotted a car reversing out of the driveway. Cops stopped the car and took two men into custody, but they turned out to be Doe's boyfriend and brother, and they were soon released.

Another person then allegedly came to the home's front door, yelling, "I'm the dad. What's going on?" The man also told the officer his daughter is Jane Doe of the Cornell 7 case and that his family was "being threatened by numerous unknown people."

During his CNN interview, Giuffra told Collins ... "Luckily the brother was in his car, (he) put his hands up." He said her boyfriend was thrown on the ground.

Giuffra also said Doe's father had "guns put in his face ... if you had a trigger-happy cop, or somebody had done the wrong thing, somebody could have ended up dead."