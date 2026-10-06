Cornell Rape Accuser's Attorney Claims Fraternity Held Meetings to Cover Up Alleged Rape

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The attorney for the woman accusing seven former Cornell University Chi Phis members of gang rape claims the fraternity held meetings to cover up the alleged assault.

Jane Doe's attorney, Thomas Giuffra, told CNN's Anderson Cooper Tuesday the fraternity members allegedly tried to figure out whether Jane was gathering information about the incident. Once they realized she would not accept their version of events, Giuffra claims, they backed off.

Giuffra alleges fraternity members held meetings to coordinate their response and keep the alleged rape from becoming public.

He claims 57 people received messages in a group chat related to the incident, but only the person who leaked it to Jane took action. According to Giuffra, no one else reported the alleged conduct to police or challenged what he claims were the fraternity's efforts to protect its members.

Giuffra claims the fraternity's priority was preserving its reputation and shielding the men allegedly involved ... not seeking justice.

As TMZ previously reported, Jane sued Cornell, Chi Phi and the seven former fraternity members last month ... accusing the men of drugging and gang raping her in 2024 and claiming the school failed to protect her.

The fallout has already triggered a reopened investigation after the District Attorney's Office initially declined to prosecute, citing Doe's prior statements about voluntarily consuming drugs and alcohol.