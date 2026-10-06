TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Cornell Frat Bro Hires Diddy's Defense Attorney

One of the Cornell frat bros accused in the Jane Doe gang rape lawsuit has lawyered up with the same firm that helped Diddy beat the most serious charges in his federal trial ... with attorney Teny Geragos now handling the case.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Halle Berry is firing back at ex Olivier Martinez over claims she choked their 13-year-old son, Maceo ... saying she's a domestic violence victim herself and would never hurt her child.

And Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday with a dinner date in NYC ... marking their first birthday celebration as husband and wife.

Plus, Trump orders an execution by firing squad ... a first since World War II.