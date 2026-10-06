Cornell Frat Member Claims Accuser 'Sodomized' Him in Explosive Email

A Cornell University fraternity member accused in an alleged gang rape claims he was actually "sodomized" by the woman who reported the incident and says the school ignored him as a sexual assault survivor.

Matthew Ingalls, a former Chi Phi fraternity brother, made the claims in a February 2025 email to Cornell's Title IX office, according to documents obtained by ABC News.

Ingalls wrote he was "sodomized by her while [he] was incapacitated" and accused Cornell of gender discrimination for failing to inform him of his rights under the school's sexual misconduct procedures.

The email came after Jane Doe accused Ingalls and six other fraternity members of sexually assaulting her during an alleged October 2024 incident at Cornell's Chi Phi house.

Doe claims she was heavily intoxicated after consuming alcohol, marijuana and ketamine and says the encounter escalated after fraternity brothers were allegedly invited into the room.

Ingalls and the other accused students have denied raping Doe. None of the men have been criminally charged.

Cornell expelled Ingalls and Jonathan Newell after an internal investigation regarding the alleged incident. Other fraternity members received suspensions or lesser disciplinary penalties.

As TMZ previously reported, Jane sued Cornell, Chi Phi and the seven former fraternity members last month ... accusing the men of drugging and gang raping her in 2024 and claiming the school failed to protect her.

The fallout has already triggered a reopened criminal investigation after the Tompkins County District Attorney's Office initially declined to prosecute, citing Doe's prior statements about voluntarily consuming drugs and alcohol.