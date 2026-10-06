Jane Doe Did Not Drink at Bar Before Alleged Rape, Bar Claims

The bar Jane Doe is suing in her civil suit alleging rape by Cornell fraternity members has fired back at her, saying they did NOT serve her alcohol.

Doe has sued Moonies Bar and Nightclub -- claiming she was served "to the point of visible intoxication -- before she went to the Chi Phi fraternity, but the bar now denies in legal docs "that it unlawfully sold, furnished or assisted in procuring alcoholic beverages to any person under the legal drinking age."

Jane Doe was 20 when the alleged rape occurred ... the legal drinking age in New York is 21. She claims in her lawsuit she was at the bar for a Tri Delta sorority event, and the staff marked her hand to indicate she was underage.

The bar further "denies that it sold or furnished alcoholic beverages to any visibly intoxicated person."