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Cynthia Erivo Called Sunny Hostin Over Her Cornell 7 Opinion

Sunny Hostin Cynthia Erivo Called Me Over Cornell 7 Opinion Told Me to Lead With Empathy, Not the Law

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Erivo Checks Sunny
Video: Cynthia Erivo Called Sunny Hostin Over Her Cornell 7 Opinion
Behind The Table

Sunny Hostin says the Wicked Witch of the West had some positive feedback amid all the backlash on her comments about the Cornell frat bros accused of rape ... with Cynthia Erivo encouraging her to lead with empathy in the future.

The co-host of "The View" revealed her conversation with the actress and singer during an episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast ... saying Cynthia told her many people who originally saw her talk about the alleged gang rape couldn't really take in what she was saying -- because she led with the law.

cynthia erivo and sunny hostin getty
Getty

Cynthia encouraged her to lead with empathy in the future ... to make her legal point more palatable.

Sunny and Cynthia are close friends, having met through their sorority connections. Cynthia's an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which Sunny pledged back in the 1990s.

She says they're tight because they're blunt people ... but Cynthia thought she was being too blunt here.

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SUNNY SPOKE OUT
Video: 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Stands Up for Accused Cornell Gang Rape Defendants
ABC

ICYMI ... Sunny -- who prosecuted sex crimes for years -- told the audience that voluntary intoxication alone does not automatically erase someone's ability to consent. She said she believes women, but noted some statements made in 2024 didn't jibe with the recent lawsuit Jane Doe filed.

The Cornell 7 case is certainly a hot-button issue online ... and it sounds like Cynthia's trying to keep Sunny from being burned at the stake.

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