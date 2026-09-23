'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Was Holdout Juror in NYC Cannibal Case

Play video content Video: Sunny Hostin Relates To Juror In Lindsay Clancy Case ABC/ The View

"The View" host Sunny Hostin just revealed she was the holdout juror who helped acquit an infamous NYC cannibal known as the Butcher of Tompkins Square Park ... and she spilled it all live on air.

On Tuesday's show, Sunny admitted that she relates to the 11 jurors who wanted to find Lindsay Clancy not criminally responsible for murder ... because she felt that self-confessed cannibal Daniel Rakowitz was also similarly not responsible.

The details of the 1991 case are super grim ... Rakowitz killed his roommate and aspiring dancer, Monika Beerle, dismembered her, boiled her remains, ate some and put the rest in a soup he served to the homeless in Tompkins Square Park.

Sunny told her shocked cohosts ... "I could clearly see that he was psychotic."

She even displayed a quote she gave to the New York Times after Rakowitz's acquittal ... "We don't think he intended to kill her. But once he did, he dismembered her body in an effort to commit the perfect crime."

Sunny says that when she told her fellow jurors she thought he was not guilty by reason of insanity, they initially freaked out ... with one juror throwing a chair at her.

She added ... "They were so angry with me. But one by one, I picked them off."

Following the deadlock ... Sunny helped return a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict in February 1991.

Rakowitz is being treated at Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center in New York.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV