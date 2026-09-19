New Photo of Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Shows Him Holding Daughter

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy can be seen holding his daughter in a new pic shared by his legal team ... and his lawyer has a message for everyone interested in his client.

Attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik shared a photo of Michael Péguy Desronvil -- and Desronvil's daughter as a baby -- on Instagram Saturday ... calling the juror an "American hero champion of justice."

Desronvil previously told TMZ that he "didn't have any doubts" about Lindsay ... and opened up about what went down in the jury room.

He said ... "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented."

We reported earlier -- several jurors have spoken out about Desronvil's refusal to reach a not guilty verdict.

Juror Paula Devlin said that Desronvil admitted he had reasonable doubt ... and fellow jury member Nick Dargie said Desronvil couldn't point to any evidence that supported his belief that Clancy was guilty.