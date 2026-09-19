Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

New Photo of Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Shows Him Holding Daughter

Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror New Pic Shows Him Holding Daughter In Old Photo

By TMZ Staff
Published
lindsay-clancy-Michael-Péguy-Desronvil-getty-1
Getty/Edward Andrew Paltzik Composite

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy can be seen holding his daughter in a new pic shared by his legal team ... and his lawyer has a message for everyone interested in his client.

Attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik shared a photo of Michael Péguy Desronvil -- and Desronvil's daughter as a baby -- on Instagram Saturday ... calling the juror an "American hero champion of justice."

Michael-Péguy-Desronvil-Edward-Andrew-Paltzik-1
Edward Andrew Paltzik

Desronvil previously told TMZ that he "didn't have any doubts" about Lindsay ... and opened up about what went down in the jury room.

He said ... "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented."

We reported earlier -- several jurors have spoken out about Desronvil's refusal to reach a not guilty verdict.

Juror Paula Devlin said that Desronvil admitted he had reasonable doubt ... and fellow jury member Nick Dargie said Desronvil couldn't point to any evidence that supported his belief that Clancy was guilty.

Lindsay Clancy Crime Scene Photos
Launch Gallery
The Crime Scene Photos Launch Gallery
Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts

It's still up in the air whether Massachusetts will try Clancy again for the murders of her three children Cora, Dawson, and Callan, after the mistrial.

Related articles