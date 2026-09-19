Patrick Clancy Says He Did The Best He Could During Marriage To Lindsay

I Did The Best I Could At The Time!!!

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick Clancy says he thinks he did the "best I could" during their marriage ... but he lives with the fact Lindsay killed their 3 kids "every day."

In a teaser for his interview with "60 Minutes" Sunday, he said ... "I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time. And I live with the outcome. I live with it every day. But I think I did the best I could."

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In several clips published this past week during the lead-up to Sunday's emotional sit-down, Patrick opened up about the aftermath of his kids' death.

In one clip, he heartbreakingly revealed he still communicates with children Cora, Dawson and Callan despite them being dead.

We reported earlier ... since Lindsay's murder case, there have been a slew of conspiracy theories that have tried to pin the blame on Patrick and claiming he allegedly framed his ex-wife for their kids' murders.

However, Lindsay has confessed to the murders and a suicide attempt ... and her legal team says she committed them during a psychotic episode.