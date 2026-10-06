Play video content Video: Cornell Gang Rape Case Could Face Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Jury Problem TMZ.com

The alleged Cornell gang rape case could face the same problem that hung over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ... millions of people making up their minds before a jury ever does.

Journalism professor Jeffrey Blevins joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and said the social media frenzy surrounding the case could make finding a truly unbiased jury a major challenge.

Blevins, who teaches at the University of Cincinnati, says traditional media tends to stick closer to the legal questions -- things like New York law, intoxication and consent -- while social media is far more personal and emotional.

And both sides are taking heat online ... he points out some of the men accused in the lawsuit -- and even their parents -- have been doxxed ... while some folks are trying to identify the Jane Doe behind the claims.

Blevins says that kind of online warfare reminds him of the Depp-Heard trial, where social media became a massive part of the conversation and, in his view, may have influenced how people approached the case.

He says the Cornell case could follow a similar path ... with people filtering the allegations through their own experiences and deciding what they believe long before a jury ever hears evidence.

The Depp-Heard defamation trial lasted six weeks, and a seven-person jury in Virginia found that she defamed him and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. The jury also awarded her $2 million in damages, finding she was defamed by one of his lawyers.