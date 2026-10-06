Cornell Professors Turn on Administration Over Handling of Alleged Gang Rape

Cornell is getting heat from its own professors over the school's handling of a student's gang rape allegations ... and it sounds like the faculty has lost faith in their administration.

Members of Cornell's Faculty Senate introduced a no-confidence resolution Monday night, according to CNN, with the full Senate expected to take it up Oct. 14.

Professor Paul Ortiz told the outlet -- faculty have been flooded with complaints from students, alumni and staff ... saying people are fed up with how the university has handled sexual assault allegations.

And the pressure isn't just coming from faculty ... students marched through Ithaca Monday chanting "shame" and "resign," while another group is planning a seven-hour sit-in Wednesday in support of Jane Doe.

Play video content Video: Cornell President Addresses Alleged Chi Phi Fraternity Gang Rape

As TMZ previously reported, Jane sued Cornell, Chi Phi and seven former fraternity members last month, accusing the men of drugging and gang-raping her in 2024 and claiming the school failed to protect her.

The fallout has already triggered a reopened criminal investigation and an outside review of Cornell's response.