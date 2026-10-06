Cornell Protesters Swarm Campus, Support Jane Doe After Alleged Gang Rape

Play video content Video: Cornell Students Flood Campus to Rally Behind Jane Doe Getty

Protesters crammed Cornell's campus in full support of the ex-student who claims she was gang-raped by a bunch of frat boys ... with demonstrators chanting, "support survivors, expel rapists"... and it's all on video.

Footage shows an army of Cornell students demonstrating against the 7 Chi Phi fraternity brothers accused of drugging a woman with ketamine and then gang-raping her in their frat house in October 2024.

Last month, the woman -- a former Cornell student -- filed a lawsuit against the 7 frat brothers, identifying them by name as the men who allegedly had their way with her.

During Monday's demonstration, Cornell students flocked to the campus plaza, the main administration building, and the student center to protest how the university and authorities are handling the woman's allegations.

As you know, the original investigation ended with no criminal charges charges ... and lots of protestors here believe Cornell administrators tried to sweep the whole thing under the rug.

Demonstrators held up signs with messages reading ... "Shame Shame Shame," and "Justice 4 every Jane Doe."

As we reported, anonymous activists showed up early Monday morning and smashed a glass door at Day Hall while spray-painting messages on walls outside the entryway.