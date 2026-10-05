Play video content Video: Listen to Jane Doe's Phone Call with Cornell Frat Bro Matthew Ingalls ABC

Jane Doe called frat bro Matthew Ingalls 3 weeks after the alleged gang rape to figure out what exactly went down, and she recorded their tense convo about consent.

During the phone call, Jane reportedly told Ingalls she'd had 10 shots of booze before she got to the Chi Phi house party, but you hear Ingalls suggest the opposite ... telling Doe, "You did tell me you were sober, by the way. You said you hadn't been anywhere."

ABC News obtained a recording of a phone call between Jane Doe and the fraternity brother she went to see the night she was allegedly attacked in 2024. Aaron Katersky reports. https://t.co/Y782Zx8FMb @GMA

But, ABC News reports Jane insisted she was out of it, and wondered how so many guys ended up in the room with them, telling Ingalls ... "If I wanted to take this somewhere, what y'all did would be classified as gang rape."

On the call, Ingalls told Doe, step-by-step, how they ended up in the threesome. He says, "So you, you, you come in, say hi. We start dancing for like maybe three to five minutes, and then I pop the question. You say yes."

He adds that he grabbed a buddy who'd also been on the dance floor -- "so I go up to [redacted] who was on the dance floor too, and I pop the question, and he's like 'Yo,' and then we go upstairs."

Doe then asked for help identifying all the men, saying she remembered 4 in bed and more in the room. Matthew suggests both their memories may not be the best, adding, "I have racked my brain for this mystery. You know, it's possible that both of us, like, remember this, and it's not true."

Jane Doe reportedly told Ingalls she had spent time in the emergency room and in therapy, because "there's so much damage on my body and on my brain."

Ingalls reportedly made no mention of the fact he'd posted a photo to the Chi Phi Snapchat group -- showing Jane naked in bed -- and invited his fraternity brothers, saying, "boys come whip it out."

As TMZ previously reported, Jane Doe reported the incident to university police in November 2024, claiming she had been gang raped at the fraternity house on October 19, leading to the expulsion of 2 men -- including Ingalls -- and suspensions for others.