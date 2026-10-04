Cornell's Specific Punishments For Chi Phi Frat Bros Accused of Gang Rape Revealed

The punishments that Cornell University gave to the 7 Chi Phi frat brothers accused of gang rape ranged from immediate expulsion ... to writing a self-reflection essay.

A three-member Title IX panel conducted closed proceedings with the accused over Zoom for nearly two weeks before punishments were doled out ... the New York Times reported.

The harshest punishments were reserved for Matthew Ingalls and Jonathan Newell -- who were both expelled.

The panel felt that Ingalls had manipulated Jane Doe for the entertainment of others.

As for Diego Sarabia -- who had already graduated -- he was barred from campus.

Winston Lee and Gillio Lopes were suspended for 2 years and 3 semesters, respectively.

Both were given a no-contact order with Jane Doe and ordered to complete a sexual harassment educational course and write a reflection paper.

Lee will also serve several semesters of disciplinary probation once his suspension is over ... and Lopes was given 2 years of probation.

The lightest punishments went to Scott Kretzschmar and Scott Norris -- who in addition to a no-contact order, had to complete educational courses on sexual harassment, social media use, and bystander intervention ... and write a reflection essay.

Play video content Video: Cornell President Addresses Alleged Chi Phi Fraternity Gang Rape