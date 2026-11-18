... I'll Tell You When to Panic!!!

Play video content Video: President Trump Urges Americans to Stay Calm Amid Widespread Outages Fox News

President Donald Trump says it's not time for Americans to freak out over the recent rash of outages ... he'll let the country know when it's time to panic.

POTUS spoke to Fox News on Wednesday ... and he was asked if people should be stockpiling food and water.

President Trump's dismissive ... telling the interviewer, "Tell them to relax. Everything's good."

He then says the recent issues the country has faced -- the nationwide ground stop, the Microsoft Outlook outage, recent issues with several major American banks and more -- are individual events being strung together in a climate of fear.

President Trump says he even thinks the media is playing it up ... claiming the "grossly incompetent and corrupt" Biden administration wouldn't have faced the same amount of questions as his executive branch.

The prez says this ain't a cyberattack ... and claims no country would dare commit a cyberattack against America -- for fear of the military response.

Play video content Video: Bruce Schneier Says No Cyberattacks Just Failures TMZ.com

We've heard from people in the cybersecurity world -- including Harvard lecturer Bruce Schneier -- who agree with the prez ... though our own Harvey Levin isn't convinced.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

Several senior politicians -- including Senator Josh Hawley and Senator John Kennedy -- say they want answers ... though they've noted they haven't heard that this is a coordinated attack.