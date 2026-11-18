Go Off The Grid, D.C. Won't Save You!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Thomas Massie Pushes Off-Grid Living Amid Nationwide Tech Chaos TMZ DC

Rep. Thomas Massie has a warning for Americans rattled by the recent wave of nationwide outages ... don't count on the government to save you ... and you're better off living outside the system.

Charlie caught up with the Kentucky Republican Wednesday on Capitol Hill ... questioning whether Americans should be worried about the string of disruptions affecting airlines, banks and major tech companies.

"You should not be relying on this government to protect you," Massie told us ... taking a predictable swipe at the people currently running the show.

When Charlie pressed him for a solution, Massie suggested Americans become more self-sufficient ... finding alternatives for everything from finances and education to food.

And he's practicing what he preaches ... telling us he's lived off the grid for nearly 30 years and might even teach others how to do the same.

In fact, Massie made a whole documentary about his life off the grid years ago ... "Off The Grid with Thomas Massie."

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

As TMZ previously reported, Sen. Josh Hawley also expressed concern about the recent disruptions ... wondering whether they could be connected to a coordinated cyberattack, though there's no confirmed evidence linking them.

Charlie eventually joked about Massie running for president, noting the White House isn't exactly off the grid ... prompting Massie to point to the underground construction beneath President Trump's new ballroom.