Play video content Video: Marco Rubio Downplays Foul Play Concerns Amid Nationwide Tech Outages CNN

Marco Rubio is adamant the various outages plaguing the U.S. this week aren't related.

During a press conference Tuesday, the Secretary of State shut down speculation that all the outages are linked ... saying there's no evidence to back up the theory.

He also stressed that they're not the result of "nefarious actors" or a cyberattack, saying again that there's no evidence or reason to believe that's the case.

As you know, the U.S. has been experiencing a slew of outages for the past several days.

Last week, Microsoft went down just one day before the FAA issued a rare ground stop that the government said is the result of an equipment issue.

After that, several major banks -- Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and U.S. Bank -- all experienced various levels of outages.

Next to go dark was the NSA's classified communication network and the National Weather Service.